HBO teases photo of Jessica Lange in 'The Great Lillian Hall'

HBO/Tina Rowden

By Stephen Iervolino

HBO has released photos of two-time Oscar winner Jessica Lange in the title role of its upcoming original film The Great Lillian Hall.

In the film, Lange plays another legendary actress — from the silent era.

The network teases, "As beloved Broadway star Lillian Hall pours her heart, soul, and time into preparing for her next big role, she finds herself blindsided by confusion and forgetfulness."

The tease continues, "Battling against all odds to make it to opening night, while holding on to her fading memories and identity, she must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey — balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark demands of the real world."

Lange is joined by fellow Academy Award winner Kathy Bates, as well as Lily Rabe, Jesse Williams and Pierce Brosnan in the film from actor-director Michael Cristofer, who called the shots on 1998's Gia for HBO.

The film debuts Friday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET on the cable network before streaming on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

