Heading to the Masters for the first time? Here’s what NOT to do

UNITED STATES - APRIL 10: Golf: The Masters, Tiger Woods and caddie Steve Williams victorious after making 16th hole chip during final round on Sunday at Augusta National, View of fans, Augusta, GA 4/10/2005 (Photo by Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X73300 TK6)

Its one of the best times of year in Georgia: The Masters are BACK at Augusta National! If you’re heading to Augusta for the first time, make sure you know the policies so you don’t get in trouble.

What Not To Do

Use your cell phone The Masters are VERY serious about their no cell phone policy. Turn it off and leave it in the car, or you can leave it with someone at the front. They have courtesy phones throughout the course if you need one. Make sure your smart watches are turned out of cellular data mode because they will kick you out for that, too! Sell your tickets Another part of what makes The Masters so special is that you can only get tickets through the lottery. If you resell your tickets, you could get banned for life. The ticket lottery for next year opens June 1st here. Use a camera You may think you can bring a camera since you can’t bring a cell phone, but that’s also a big no no! That’s why you see so many pictures of people outside the course. Bring outside food Good news is there’s no need for that! The food is phenomenal and iconic at Augusta National.

Of course, they also maintain the usual restrictions like no weapons, a bag policy, restrictions on signs, etc. If you want to see the full list, you can head to masters.com.

All of these rules make for such a unique experience and one of the best traditions in golf! If you’re lucky enough to be heading to Augusta National this week, enjoy! And bring me back a hat! :)