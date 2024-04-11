Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga, and Laura Leighton reuniting for 'Melrose Place' reboot

The TV nostalgia keeps on rolling: Melrose Place is reportedly becoming the next 1990s show to get a reboot.

ABC Audio has confirmed Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga are all on board for a new chapter of the popular nighttime soap, which was a huge hit for Fox back in the day.

CBS Studios is currently developing a reboot with the stars attached and looking for either a network partner or a streaming service to bring it to screens.

CBS' Insatiable creator Lauren Gussis is writing the project.

The studio teases, "In the new installment, when one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets ... throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective."

During its run, the Beverly Hills, 90210 spinoff was a buzzy guilty pleasure for viewers — in fact, one Seinfeld episode hinged on Jerry not wanting to admit to anyone that he watched it religiously.

Locklear's work was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama; Leighton was nominated in the supporting role category of the Globes in 1995.

A 2009 revival of the show, in which the trio guested, only lasted one season on the CW.

