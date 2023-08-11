Henryetta Public Schools starts therapy dog program

HENRYETTA, Okla. — When Henryetta Public Schools students return to class Thursday, they’ll meet the district’s newest employee. She has curly hair and four legs.

Miss Mace is a therapy dog in training for a program that’s been in the works for about two years.

“Therapy dogs, they’re able to reach kids in a way that people are not. Maybe they have a hard time communicating, maybe they have anxiety, maybe they’ve been affected by trauma,” said Henryetta Elementary School Counselor Jenny Huckabay.

Huckabay said ever since becoming a school counselor, she knew having therapy dogs was something she wanted to incorporate. But she said it wouldn’t have happened without support from the community.

“She’s a school employee. She is. She’s calm, she’s gentle, she’s loving, she is here for our students,” said Huckabay.

While in training, Mace has gotten real experience during summer school.

“We’re excited. She’s been visiting some of our kiddos that have been in summer school. I can’t wait to see what she does with our students, how she helps them to heal, how she helps them to grow,” said Huckabay. “It’s going to be a phenomenal program and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Mace will go from campus to campus through the year. Huckabay said since getting her and starting her training, she’s already seen the benefits. And school is just starting.

“Mace, when they see her, they just melt. I’ve seen students just have an overall sense of calm just being able to hold her head on their lap or her cuddled up next to them,” said Huckabay.

Training still isn’t done. Mace has been through one boot camp and has one more to go through. They’re working to raise $4,000 to get her through another round of training to get her certified.

“It is rather costly. It is definitely worth it when we have her with so many kids, we want this program to be successful, and we know it’s going to be successful,” said Huckabay.

With roughly a thousand students through the district, Huckabay hopes to eventually have a therapy dog in each school. She’s incredibly thankful to the school board and people who’ve helped get the program running.

Mace has a wishlist for those who’d like to help out.