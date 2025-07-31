From Hollywood to Tulsa: Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Poems & Prayers’ Tour Arrives this Fall Join McConaughey at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on September 19!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Matthew McConaughey celebrates the release of "Just Because" at Barnes & Noble The Grove on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Oscar winning actor, Matthew McConaughey, has announced he’s embarking on a nationwide tour for his new book, Poems & Prayers, with one of the stops being at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center:

This new book, coming out September 16, is an “inspiring, faith-filled and often hilarious” collection of prayers and poetry,” and includes prose inspired by sections from the Old Testament, proverbs and McConaughey’s daydreams, musings and nightmares.

This isn’t your typical book tour though as the event will incorporate music and spoken word performances, with a special guest joining McConaughey for the night in Green Country.

Tickets for the Poems & Prayers Revival Tour stop at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center with Magic City Books on Friday, September 19 are available at PoemsPrayers.com. Ticket prices range from $50-$60.

NOTE: Each ticket purchase includes a copy of the book.