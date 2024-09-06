In honor of football season

Gary Gaines, 'Friday Night Lights' high school football coach, dead at 73 Stock image of a football field at night. The iconic Texas high school football coach whose team was the subject of the book and film "Friday Night Lights" has died at age 73, multiple news outlets are reporting. Family members said Gary Gaines, who had Alzheimer's disease, died Monday in Lubbock. (Fruit_Cocktail/Getty Images/iStockphoto)