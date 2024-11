How many of his #1's can Luke Bryan name in 30 seconds?

I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt, he was put on the spot. But Luke was given 30-seconds to name as many of his THIRTY #1 songs as he can and let’s just say he got a little tongue-tied.

Can you name more than 5? Check below for a list of ALL of them!

OK, he got 5, but here’s all 30... (Thanks to Nashville.com)

“Country On” – written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury 12-12-22

″Buy Dirt” Jordan Davis Feat. Luke Bryan 1-24-22

″Waves”– written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill 8-30-21

″Down To One”– written by Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach and Kyle Fishman 3-1-21

″One Margarita” – written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson 7-6-21

″What She Wants Tonight”– written by Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite 3-31-20

″Knockin’ Boots”– written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Jon Nite 9-9-19

″What Makes You Country”– written by Luke, Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley 2-27-19

″Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”– written by Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd and Chase McGill 9-10-18

″Most People Are Good”- written by David Frasier, Ed Hill and Josh Kear 3-26-18

″Light It Up”– written by Luke Bryan, Brad Tursi 12-11-17

″Fast”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Rodney Clawson, Luke Laird 4-3-17

″Move”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Jay Clementi 11-7-16

″Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip 6-20-16

″Home Alone Tonight”—Written by: Jody Stevens, Cole Taylor, Jaida Dreyer, Tommy Cecil 2-1-16

″Strip It Down”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman 10-19-15

″Kick The Dust Up”—Written by: Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley 8-3-15

″I See You”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird 2-2-15

″Roller Coaster”—Written by: Michael Carter, Cole Swindell 10-6-14

″Play It Again”—Written by: Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley 5-19-14

″Drink A Beer”—Written by: Jim Beavers, Chris Stapleton 2-3-14

″That’s My Kind of Night”—Written by: Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Ashley Gorley 10-21-13

″Crash My Party”—Written by: Rodney Clawson, Ashley Gorley 7-1-13

″Only Way I Know” Jason Aldean, Feat Luke Bryan 2-4-13

″Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Shane McAnally 11-5-12

″Drunk On You”—Written by: Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear 6-4-12

″I Don’t Want This Night To End”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip 1-16-12

″Someone Else Calling You Baby”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Jeff Stevens 2-13-11

″Rain Is A Good Thing”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dallas Davidson 7-11-10

″Do I”—Written by: Luke Bryan, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley 12-13-09