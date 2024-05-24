How much will your Memorial Day cookout cost?

As we remember those we lost this weekend you know you’ll be firing up the grill and it’s going to cost you more than ever!

Consumer Affairs has priced out the average American cookout and no surprise, the price is up!

Expect to pay 10% more this year than last year with the average price for eight burger patties, a package of hamburger & hotdog buns, a package of hotdogs, ketchup, mustard and pickles costing you $30.18.

Take the advice of Cait & Bradley and invite yourself to someone else’s cookout to save money!