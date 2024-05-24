How much will your Memorial Day cookout cost?

Memorial Day cookout (Matt Bradley)

By Caitlin Fisher and Matt Bradley

As we remember those we lost this weekend you know you’ll be firing up the grill and it’s going to cost you more than ever!

Consumer Affairs has priced out the average American cookout and no surprise, the price is up!

Expect to pay 10% more this year than last year with the average price for eight burger patties, a package of hamburger & hotdog buns, a package of hotdogs, ketchup, mustard and pickles costing you $30.18.

Take the advice of Cait & Bradley and invite yourself to someone else’s cookout to save money!

Matt Bradley

Matt Bradley

First thanks for stopping by to read about me. I'll try to keep it entertaining for you.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!