Hulu announces 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 release date

Only Murders in the Building season 5 has its release date.

The Hulu show will premiere its first three episodes on Sept. 9. New episodes will debut weekly on the following Tuesdays.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return as Charles, Oliver and Mabel in the crime-solving comedy about podcasters investigating murders in New York City.

Season 5 starts after The Arconia's beloved doorman, Lester, has died under suspicious circumstances.

"Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident," an official synopsis says. "Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia."

The official Only Murders in the Building social account posted a video of Martin, Short and Gomez announcing the season 5 release date.

In the middle of introducing himself, Martin cracks up laughing. When questioned why, Martin says, "I'm laughing at trying to remember my ..."

Short interrupts his co-star to say: "What, life?"

Michael Cyril Creighton also stars in season 5. The season's special guest stars include Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.

