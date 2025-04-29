Hundreds of attorneys to provide free legal advice on Law Day

OKLAHOMA — Thursday is Law Day and hundreds of attorneys throughout the state will provide free legal advice.

"Ask a Lawyer" is an event where hundreds of Oklahoma attorneys are volunteering their time and expertise as community service.

Law Day is sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association and thousands of calls are received every year.

People can call or email to ask questions. The most frequently asked questions are about real estate planning, landlord or tenant issues, bankruptcy, divorce, child custody, visitation, social security, immigration and small claims court.

Law Day has been going on for 49 years.

“If you get an attorney who might not have that specialty in that question you’ve asked, they’ve got another one right there that they’ll turn and ask their colleagues. So it’s a great way for attorneys also to be with other practicing attorneys, to network and get to learn more from our colleagues,” said Mary Clement, managing attorney for Clement Legal, P.C.

Clement is also the co-chair for the Law Day committee for the Oklahoma Bar Association.

“We’ll get estate planning questions about ‘do I need a will?’ ‘do I need a trust?’ to divorce questions and landlord or tenant issues. It really runs the gamut. People will call with questions about how to start a business. So, it’s anything that you think we might need to talk to a lawyer about, you can call in to the ask a lawyer hotline,” said Clement.

In Green Country, you can call a lawyer on Law Day at 918-340-5297. If you are in the Oklahoma City area, you can call at 405-429-4290.

You can also email askalawyer@okbar.org

Lawyers will take calls from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.