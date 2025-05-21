Hyatt Regency’s Dive-In Movies summer series returning to Tulsa

Travelers walk at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont, Ill., on Dec. 7, 2014. Thousands of people were evacuated after an chlorine gas leak at the Hyatt hotel hosting the 2014 Midwest FurFest convention, where attendees dress as animals to celebrate art, literature and performance, in suburban Rosemont early Sunday morning. Investigators believe the leak at the hotel in Rosemont was caused intentionally and are treating it as a criminal matter.

TULSA, Okla. — The Hyatt Regency Downtown‘s Dive-In Movies summer series is returning to Tulsa with a splash this weekend!

While the official launch date of the series is June 20, the hotel is holding a preview of the event over Memorial Day weekend.

The Dive-In Movies series lets families watch movies from the Hyatt’s rooftop pool and allows them to enjoy a summer tradition without the heat.

The event will also feature a special concessions menu from the Hyatt’s restaurant The Avery Kitchen and Bar. Guests can enjoy American summer classics like burgers and hot dogs, along with chicken caesar wraps, giant pretzels, popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream and more.

Beer, wine, cocktails and a selection of non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.

Tickets to the Hyatt’s Dive-In Movies series are available through the hotel’s Summer Staycation Package, which includes special weekend room rates, admission for four to that weekend’s Dive-In Movie showings, glowsticks, pool accessories and rooftop pool access for the entire weekend.

The Memorial weekend preview will feature Finding Nemo on Friday and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial on Saturday.

To learn more about the Dive-In Movies series, click here.

To reserve your Summer Staycation Package, you can either click here or call 918-582-9000.

Listed below are the movies and dates of the Dive-In Movies series for the entire summer: