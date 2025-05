ICYMI: Brantley Gilbert is bringing his tattoos on tour to OKC Zoo Amphitheater

Check out the photos from K99.1FM's Big Country Bash with Brantley Gilbert and Sadie Bass on Friday, August 30th, 2024.

Brantley Gilbert has announced he’s showing off his tattoos on the road for The Tattoos Tour 2025 and lucky for us, he’s decided to show off in OKC this August:

Get your tickets now to see Brantley at OKC Zoo Amphitheater on August 15.