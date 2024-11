Toby Keith: American Icon NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 29: (L-R) Riley Green and Ella Langley perform onstage for the Toby Keith: American Icon tribute at Bridgestone Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Ella and Riley’s song “You Look Like You Love Me” might be one of the catchiest songs on country radio right now, love it! They visited Jimmy Fallon on Monday night in NYC and performed their CMA-nominated hit on “The Tonight Show.” In case you missed it, here ya’ go!