ICYMI: Lady A is returning to The Cove this summer Don’t miss an acoustic evening singing with one of country music’s chart-topping groups!

Lady A couldn’t get enough of Green Country last year that they’ve decided to return to The Cove at River Spirit, this time for an acoustic setlist.

Happening Saturday, June 21, Lady A will be playing fans some of their hits songs, stripped down during an acoustic evening together.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.