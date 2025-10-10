If you run out of Halloween candy, M&M’s has your back

Candy Bowl
By Heather Taylor

For the third year in a row, M&M’s is offering a solution for empty candy bowls nation-wide on Halloween.

If you run out of candy, M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad will be saving your Halloween night with free candy delivery straight to your door.

“Nothing is scarier than an empty candy bowl on Halloween night, but M&M’S has your back if you run out — so you can keep the FUN and celebrations going," said Tim LeBel, President of Sales and Chief Halloween Officer at Mars Wrigley North America, in a press release.

How does it work? After 5pm ET on October 31st, if you run out of candy, head to mmshalloweenrescuesquad.com and submit a candy refill request. If your address is in Gopuff‘s service area, you will receive a free candy delivery in under an hour, while supplies last.

