Influencer's extreme morning routine going viral

By Abby Jessen

I was at a wedding this weekend, so I was not on the internet very much. When I opened Instagram and Twitter apps on Sunday, my feed was inundated with pictures of bananas, Saratoga water, and buckets of ice water. Influencer Ashton Hall shared his morning routine here, and the internet is having a ton of fun making memes about him.

Now that you’ve watched the video, I can share with you my favorite memes. My favorite parts of this insane morning routine were the multiple face dunks in fancy ice water, four minutes floating in the air, and the banana peel on the face.

Here are some of the hilarious posts from other people online:

The dive is definitely my favorite part, and people note that later in the video there is clearly a “No Diving” sign.

If you’ve seen posts like these about the bananas, Saratoga water, or dunking your face in a bucket of water, you now know this influencer is why.

My morning routine usually consists of hitting the snooze button a few times then trying to get myself out of bed in time to go to the gym before work. We’re all just doing our best out here!

