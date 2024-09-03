It's the final homestand with the Tulsa Drillers!

The regular season for baseball at ONEOK is coming to an end this weekend! The Tulsa Drillers have a lot of fun planned for the ballpark if you’re headed to catch a game this week! ⚾

Tues (9/3) - $2 Tuesday (discounted tickets & concessions)

Wed (9/4) - Day Baseball @ Noon

Thu (9/5) - Drillers Football Jersey (first 1,000 fans)

Fri (9/6) - Friday Night Fireworks

Sat (9/7) - Harry Potter Night (special HP hat for first 1,500 fans )

Sun (9/8) - Fan Appreciation Fireworks + Bluey Night (game at 6pm)