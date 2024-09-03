It's the final homestand with the Tulsa Drillers!

Drillers Harry Potter Night

By Chase Thompson

The regular season for baseball at ONEOK is coming to an end this weekend! The Tulsa Drillers have a lot of fun planned for the ballpark if you’re headed to catch a game this week! ⚾

Tues (9/3) - $2 Tuesday (discounted tickets & concessions)

Wed (9/4) - Day Baseball @ Noon

Thu (9/5) - Drillers Football Jersey (first 1,000 fans)

Fri (9/6) - Friday Night Fireworks

Sat (9/7) - Harry Potter Night (special HP hat for first 1,500 fans )

Sun (9/8) - Fan Appreciation Fireworks + Bluey Night (game at 6pm)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!