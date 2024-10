Braum’s is jumping into the holidays as they announce the rollout of their seasonal flavors! All of our favorites are back: Egg Nog, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Pumpkin, & Peppermint Chocolate Chip!

They’re also introducing 2 new treats -- the Cinnamon Crumb Cake Fancy Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Fudge Fancy Sundae! Both are available for a limited time.