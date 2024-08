Fall is in the air even if we have to wish it into existence! I know, it’s 900 degrees outside, it’s more of a state of mind.

I couldn’t pass up the chance to run to Starbucks for a PSL today! I have issues with drinking things really fast.

So, for 1 1/2 minutes, I was in that fall state of mind! I can’t wait to decorate for Halloween!

What about you? Did you run by and grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Or are you not a fan? It seems like we have gone a little crazy with the Pumpkin Flavored things.

PSL in the air! (jenny law)