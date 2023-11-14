IT’S OFFICIAL: Carly Pearce is off the market

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Carly Pearce attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After months of speculation about her love life, Carly Pearce has finally confirmed that she is in fact dating her drummer, BC Taylor.

The speculation from fans began over the summer after Pearce began sharing photos of her and BC on social media, shortly after her breakup from Nashville based realtor Riley King. By July, the posts became more regular, and the pair appeared to be quite comfortable with each other.

Now, months after their working relationship turned romantic, Pearce confirmed that they’ve been together “probably longer than I want to admit.”

In an interview with Taste of Country Nights, the Kentucky native shared, “For me, it’s never really been something I voiced, but I had just a really instant connection with him and it’s really fun to get to share that world.”

While she admitted she never saw herself dating a member of her band, Pearce is glad that BC Taylor came into her life and he is one of her biggest fans!