It's showtime! 'Beetlejuice' sequel to open Venice Film Festival

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will make its theatrical debut at the opening night of the 81st annual Venice Film Festival on Aug. 28.

The screening at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema will mark the world premiere for the film, which hits theaters and IMAX stateside on Sept. 6.

The festival's director, Alberto Barbera, said in the announcement, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton's cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time."

He added, "The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm."

The new film features returning players Michael Keaton as the titular "ghost with the most," Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, as well as series newcomers Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

