It's that time of the year!

We love spooky season in our house! We go all out; we decorate the inside and outside of our house. I have created monsters (literally).

My youngest daughter thinks that we have multiple “Halloweens” that she needs different costumes for. Now, like I said, created this monster.

I love doing character makeup. My youngest is all about it. She loves pretending and will probably grow up to be a theatre kid. She’s 5 right now.

She HAD to have the Emily costume from “Corpse Bride”. Now, she wants to be Anxiety from “Inside Out 2″

Here is a glimpse of Everly as Emily. She was in full character all day ha-ha!

Halloween! (Jenny Law)







