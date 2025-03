It's Time To Enter A "Country State of Mind" at the BOK Center with Hank Williams Jr. Tickets are officially on sale

Hank Williams Jr. announced earlier this year that he’s hitting the road and now, he’s already decided to extend his trip, making sure to stop in Green Country.

He’ll now be wrapping up his tour at the BOK Center on Friday, August 22 with special guests Old Crow Medicine Show:

