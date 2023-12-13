Jack Black's Po is back in action with 'Kung Fu Panda 4' trailer

Jack Black is back as Po in the official trailer for Kung Fu Panda 4.

This time around, Po has hilariously been tapped to become a spiritual leader. In order to take on this new role, he must first find someone to replace him as the dragon warrior and face off against his greatest foe yet: the shape-shifting Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis, who wants Po's staff of wisdom.

Joining Po on this journey is a streetwise corsac fox named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina.

"In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together," the film's synopsis reads. "In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places."

In addition to Black, Awkwafina and Davis, Kung Fu Panda 4 features a returning voice cast of Dustin Hoffman as Kung Fu master Shifu; James Hong as Po's adoptive father, Mr. Ping; Bryan Cranston as Po's birth father, Li; and Ian McShane as Po's archnemesis, Tai Lung.

Joining the fold is Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Ke Huy Quan as Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

The film, directed by Mike Mitchell and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine, is the fourth in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, which began with the first movie in 2008, and continued with sequel films in 2011 and 2016, as well as several side projects.

Kung Fu Panda 4 arrives in theaters March 8.

