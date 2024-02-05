Jacob Elordi accused of assaulting an Australian radio producer

Cops in Australia are investigating an assault allegation against Saltburn star Jacob Elordi.

Australia's Daily Telegraph reported over the weekend that Elordi was reportedly in a tussle with Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

The paper reports Elordi was back home Down Under when Fox approached him at a hotel with a Tupperware container marked "Jacob Elordi's bathwater," a reference to the movie's controversial bathtub scene.

According to Fox, who spoke about the incident on air, Elordi demanded he delete the footage, and he said he would because "the joke didn't land."

"It was like a switch went off ... He's becoming very aggressive," Fox recalled, saying he then told the actor that deleting the footage would eliminate "any evidence" the "kinda scary" confrontation happened.

"...And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat," he said.

Fox insisted somebody else contacted the New South Wales Police Department. The cops confirmed to the U.K.'s PA news agency, "Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs."

On the air, Fox insisted he never wanted the police involved and said he wouldn't press charges.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.