Jason Aldean reveals the only way he would ever act again

By Woody

Jason Aldean is known for being a country music superstar, but he has also appeared in a movie once. In 2013, Jason appeared in the movie Sweetwater.

In a recent interview, he was asked what it would take to get him back on the big screen.

“I don’t know, man. It really would depend on what it is. I mean, I’ve been offered quite a few things over the years.” Jason said. “What I do know is first and foremost, I’m a musician. I’m not an actor. Ya know? I don’t pretend to be. I like to stay in my lane on what I do well. I have no plans right now to enter acting again. If I had a chance to act with Clint Eastwood, I might take him up on that because he’s my dude.”

