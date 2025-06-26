Jason Bateman, Jude Law series 'Black Rabbit' gets Netflix release date

Jason Bateman's upcoming limited series with Jude Law now has a release date.

The upcoming New York City-set drama Black Rabbit will arrive Sept. 18 on Netflix.

Black Rabbit follows brothers who learn how far family and the pursuit of success can push a person to the edge. Law stars as Jake, the owner of a restaurant and VIP lounge called The Black Rabbit. The place is poised to be the hottest spot in the city. When his brother Vince, played by Bateman, unexpectedly returns to the business, trouble follows.

"Black Rabbit is a propulsive thrill ride and character examination about the way an unbreakable bond between two brothers can shatter their world and everything in its orbit," according to an official description from Netflix.

In addition to starring in the show, Bateman also directed its first two episodes. His Ozark co-star Laura Linney directed the third and fourth episodes of the series.

“It’s really about these brothers who love each other but don’t match — one’s a screw-up, and the other is much more buttoned up," Bateman told Netflix. "Everybody can relate to that. Everybody’s either got a sibling, or a friendship where you love being with one another, but it’s kind of dangerous; where that person usually gets you in trouble, but they’re really exciting to be around.”

Cleopatra Coleman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Troy Kotsur and Odessa Young also star in the upcoming limited series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.