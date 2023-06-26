Jay DeMarcus reveals that Joe Don Rooney is 19 months sober

Rascal Flatts NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JULY 06: Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus of the band Rascal Flatts perform at Ascend Amphitheater on July 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin)

It’s been a few years since Rascal Flatts announced their retirement, but the members of the group still keep up with each other and their personal lives.

During an appearance on Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast, Jay DeMarcus revealed that Joe Don Rooney is now almost two years sober.

“Of course, Joe Don went through his very public debacle a couple of years ago,” DeMarcus says, referring to Rooney’s 2021 arrest and DUI charge. “And he’s better than I’ve heard him in 10 years. I mean, he’s 19 months sober, and he’s enjoying having some peace...and learning how to live again without his addiction.”

“So, I’m really, really, really proud of him and where he’s at right now.”