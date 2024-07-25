Jeff Goldblum goes god mode as Zeus in teaser to Netflix's 'Kaos'

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino

Jeff Goldblum is famously easygoing, but he's anything but in the teaser for Kaos, Netflix's forthcoming "fable."

The present day-set show dips into ancient mythology, with Goldblum as a modern-day, vengeful Zeus.

"Humans, when they're not scared, they're not worshipping me," he boasts, as he watches video footage of various disasters.

The streaming service calls the show "an epic struggle between gods, humans and everything in between," teasing humans who dare to defy the gods.

Of the rebels, Goldblum seethes, "I'm gonna wipe these f****** right off the face of the f****** earth."

The series comes to Netflix on Aug. 29.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

