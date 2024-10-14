Jelly Roll announces plans to open new bar on Broadway in Nashville

Jelly Roll is opening his own bar on Nashville’s Broadway strip called Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville!
Jelly made the announcement on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
“I’m announcing it now, right here. I am opening my bar on Broadway in Nashville Tennessee. Which is a real big deal. You’ve been to Broadway. It’s all after country music stars. I’m the first Nashville native to get a bar.”
He said the bar will have a back bar called Buddy’s, in honor of his late father.
There is no timeline yet on when the bar will open or the location of it on the Broadway strip.