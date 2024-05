Tom Segura, Jelly Roll, and Bert Kreischer; Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jelly Roll is in his running era!

On May 7, Jelly Roll participated in the 2 Bears 5k at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California which he started training for in January.

After finishing that race, Jelly shared that his training paid off as he lost “70-something pounds.”

Well, it looks like he’s wanting to lose even more weight as he has given himself a new fitness goal.