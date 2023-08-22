Jelly Roll is down more than 20 pounds in two weeks

Two weeks into his weight loss journey and Jelly Roll has already lost 23 pounds!

“Another successful weigh-in for Jelly,” Ian Larios reveals in a video posted to social media. “We just passed the two-week mark. So far this tour he’s lost 23 pounds.”

Jelly Roll made a commitment at the start of 2023 to take better care of himself and it seems to be working out.

“I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health,” Jelly Roll said. “I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023, I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don’t leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So, I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in.”

“I got a guy, man. I’m about to start working with my boy, who owns a gym in Brentwood, and we’re [gonna] start getting after it at the top of the year.”