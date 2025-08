NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on September 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

First it was Kane Brown and now, Jelly Roll is teaming up with the mystery man, Christopher Comstock... AKA Marshmello!

On Friday, (8/8) Jelly Roll and Marshmello are dropping a new song called “Holy Water” and we got our hands on a piece of it for you to check out before everyone else...