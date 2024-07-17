Jelly Roll to provide official theme songs for WWE SummerSlam

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced on social media that Jelly Roll will provide the theme songs of this years SummerSlam.
The annual wrestling event will be in Cleveland on August 3rd and Jelly Roll’s songs “Dead End Road” from the Twisters album and “Liar” will be the official theme songs.
Triple H also hinted at a possible in-person performance at SummerSlam by Jelly Roll in his post, “btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse.”
Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall.— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2024
Btw, @JellyRoll615 - let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse... pic.twitter.com/IBGfSoydZY