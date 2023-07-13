Jenks Chamber announces “World’s Largest Bounce Park”

By Fox23 News Staff

JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Chamber of Commerce announced a new attraction that could literally have people jumping for joy.

FunBox, labeled the “World’s Largest Bounce Park,” will open at the Oklahoma Aquarium campus sometime at the end of September.

The Chamber says an exact open date will be released soon.

The 20,000 inflatable park costs $22 for a 90-minute session in other markets. Toddlers and seniors get in free when accompanied by someone else with a ticket.

FunBox has locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut and Illinois but none in Oklahoma as of yet.

