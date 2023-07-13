JENKS, Okla. — The Jenks Chamber of Commerce announced a new attraction that could literally have people jumping for joy.

FunBox, labeled the “World’s Largest Bounce Park,” will open at the Oklahoma Aquarium campus sometime at the end of September.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Jenks Chamber announces "World's Largest Bounce Park"





The Chamber says an exact open date will be released soon.

The 20,000 inflatable park costs $22 for a 90-minute session in other markets. Toddlers and seniors get in free when accompanied by someone else with a ticket.

FunBox has locations in California, Colorado, Connecticut and Illinois but none in Oklahoma as of yet.