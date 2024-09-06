Jenn Tran on her journey as 1st Asian American 'Bachelorette' + how she's not giving up on love

Jenn Tran is reflecting on her time as the first Asian American Bachelorette.

The 26-year-old physician assistant, whose journey to finding love on the show ended with a heartbreaking finale, thanked fans for their support all season and shared how she is "still healing" from her experience.

"Thank you for opening your hearts to my story," she said in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Being the first Asian American bachelorette has been a healing experience for me and I couldn't be happier to watch my community come alive."

"No matter where you are in your search for your identity, please remember you are worthy and you are exactly who you need to be," she added.

During the After the Final Rose special on Tuesday, Tran revealed that Devin Strader, the man she'd proposed to on the Bachelorette finale back in May, had called off their engagement about a month ago.

Tran also came face-to-face with Strader in front of the live studio audience during the episode and confronted him about why after ending their engagement he went on to follow a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

In her post, which featured photos from the finale and her proposal to Strader, Tran said that her heart is "heavy grieving," but that she has to "make room for forgiveness."

"While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him," she said.

She also acknowledged the "universal experience" of heartbreak, adding, "It is easier to have loved and lost to have never loved at all."

