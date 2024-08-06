Jennifer Garner shows how she got back to "Marvel fit"

(SPOILERS FOR "DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE") Jennifer Garner recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her intense training regimen for her surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actress shared the workout video to Instagram on Monday, praising the movie's director and co-writer Shawn Levy and writer and star Ryan Reynolds for their "crazy artistic kismet" in having her reprise her role as Elektra, a Marvel role she last played in 2005.

Garner said she and her "bestie," stuntwoman Shauna Duggin, got to work as the 52-year-old actress "amped up" her training.

"Other than trying to convince my kids' preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn't picked up Elektra's sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit," Garner joked in her caption.

"We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies," she wrote, referring to her character's signature weapon.

The video included shots of Garner lifting weights, box jumping, doing aquatic workouts and practicing with her sai.

Garner also praised Levy's and Reynolds' work with other actors and creatives.

"I didn't know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did," she wrote. "They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list."

She also shouted out her co-stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, saying their heroic team-up was "truly like a dream," adding "I'm proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them."

She concluded of being included in the box office smash, "Thank you doesn't cut it, guys, but it's a good placeholder until I figure out what does."

