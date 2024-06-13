Jimmy Fallon re-upped as host of 'The Tonight Show' through 2028

Jimmy Fallon will stay behind the desk at The Tonight Show through 2028, ABC Audio has confirmed.

In a statement, NBCUniversal Media Group Chair Mark Lazarus enthused, "For nearly 30 years, Jimmy Fallon has brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock," referring to the New York City building where both Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show are filmed.

Lazarus added, "It's been a privilege to witness Jimmy at the helm of The Tonight Show, and we're thrilled to see what innovations he and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network."

Fallon snarked, "For nearly 30 years, I've brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock. It's been a privilege to be at the helm of The Tonight Show and I'm thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network. No, I'm not changing my quote. Tell Mark to change his."

The news comes a month after Seth Meyers' contract was extended as host of NBC's Late Night; both shows just celebrated 10 years with their respective SNL veterans as hosts.

