Jimmy Fallon apologizes to 'Tonight Show' staffers following report of toxic workplace environment

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon apologized to staffers on Thursday afternoon following accusations of a toxic culture at the NBC late-night program.

On Thursday, Rolling Stone published a report in which two current and 14 former Tonight Show employees alleged Fallon's "erratic behavior" made the show a "toxic workplace."

"It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends," Fallon, 48, reportedly said during a Zoom meeting with Tonight employees. "I feel so bad I can't even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people."

Insiders tell Deadline that new showrunner Chris Miller has improved the culture of the show and most of these claims are years old.

Miller reportedly sent an email to staff on Thursday stating that he was “lucky” and “proud” to work with this staff, adding, “I don’t believe what is written is reflective of the overall culture of our extraordinary team. The place described in the article is not the place I know. It does not capture the positive and inclusive environment that I believe we have created together.”

NBC, in a statement obtained by Deadline, said, "We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority. As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate. As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is currently on hiatus due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

