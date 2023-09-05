Joe Jonas files for divorce from wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Joe, 34, filed for a dissolution of marriage on Tuesday, September 5 in Miami, according to documents obtained by People. In the filing, Joe claims "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." The couple does have a prenup, according to the filing.

Joe and Sophie, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for three years. They have two children: Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter who is identified in the divorce documents as D.

Several days ago, People reported that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer, but he continued to wear his wedding band, most recently in a photo he seemed to have pointedly posted on Instagram on September 4 after the divorce reports began.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.