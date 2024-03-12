Johnny Depp congratulates "dear friend" Robert Downey Jr. on Oscar win

Johnny Depp has sent an attaboy to pal Robert Downey Jr. on his Best Supporting Actor win for Oppenheimer Sunday night.

Depp posted a throwback photo on his Instagram Story of him and Downey chatting at the Golden Globe Awards in 2011, on which he wrote, "Let's try this again… congrats to my dear friend."

It's not known whether Depp flubbed a first post or was reaching out to hang with the actor again.

Downey played Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, which was the 96th Oscars' biggest winner, with seven, including Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and Best Film.

Onstage, a humble Downey said, "Here's my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it." He added Nolan's producer wife, Emma Thomas, "surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time" and noted, "I stand here before you a better man because of it."

Incidentally, Downey is the cover star of the latest People magazine. In it, he promises fans, "I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve," teasing playing four characters in Max's upcoming limited series The Sympathizer, which debuts on April 14.

