Julianne Hough and 'Ghosts' co-star Utkarsh Ambudkar to host Tony Awards preshow

CBS has tapped Utkarsh Ambudkar, one of the stars of its hit Ghosts, and former Dancing with the Stars personality Julianne Hough to host The Tony Awards: Act One, its live preshow ahead of Broadway's salute to its best.

The festivities kick off June 16 on free streamer Pluto TV starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the start of the 77th annual Tony Awards telecast on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

As reported, Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose will host the Tonys live from New York City's David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Incidentally, Hough starred in the hit Broadway play POTUS and Ambudkar, who has also appeared in the blockbuster Free Guy, made his Broadway debut in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Freestyle Love Supreme.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.