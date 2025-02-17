JUST ANNOUNCED: Dierks Bentley is finally returning to Green Country!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 11: Dierks Bentley performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It has been a LONG TIME coming but Dierks Bentley has announced he’s getting back on the road for his Broken Branches Tour and thankfully, he’s planning a stop at the BOK Center!

The best part about it all, Zach Top is along for the ride so if you missed his show at Cain’s Ballroom in early February, here’s your next chance to see him:

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. but be sure to sign up for The Risers Fan Club for a pre-sale code that’s valid February 18 at 10 a.m. - February 20 at 10 p.m.

NOTE: There is a Citi Cardmember Presale valid February 18 at 10 a.m. - February 20 at 10 p.m. as well as a Live Nation Presale valid February 20 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.