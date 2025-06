JUST ANNOUNCED: Dwight Yoakam is headed back to River Spirit Casino this Fall

Dwight Yoakam couldn’t get enough of Green Country during his last visit so he’s coming back to The Cove at River Spirit on Thursday, September 4.

Walker Montgomery is along for the ride with tickets going on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

NOTE: A Dwight Yoakam Fan Club Pre-sale is happening Tuesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 5 at 10 p.m. with a Walker Montgomery Fan Pre-sale happening Wednesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 5 at 10 p.m.