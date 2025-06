JUST ANNOUNCED: Grab the beer because Zach Top is playing more Country Music in Oklahoma!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Zach Top performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you missed Zach Top opening up for Dierks Bentley at the BOK Center this May, well he’s giving fans another chance to see him in concert:

He’s re-embarking on his Cold Beer and Country Music Tour and this time added a stop at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 18 with Andy Buckner.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

NOTE: Zach Top’s Community Club has an early access presale on Thursday, June 26 from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.