JUST ANNOUNCED: New Artist, Sam Barber, is headed to Cain’s Ballroom

You may recognize the name Sam Barber from the 20th season of American Idol, who is also no stranger to Oklahoma after performing at the Tulsa State Fair last September (9/28/24).

Well, he’s returning to Green Country, this time to perform at Cain’s Ballroom on Friday, July 18:

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m.

NOTE: A ticket presale begins Tuesday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Sign up here.