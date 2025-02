JUST ANNOUNCED: Old Dominion is headed to OKC! How Good is that?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: (L-R) Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Geoff Sprung Old Dominion perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Old Dominion just announced they’re hitting the road for their How Good Is That World Tour which has a stop at Oklahoma City’s Zoo Amphitheatre on July 26:

ERNEST and Redferrin will be tagging along for the party with tickets on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.

NOTE: An artist presale begins February 25 at 12 p.m.