JUST ANNOUNCED: Vince Gill is calling your name back to River Spirit

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: Vince Gill performs on stage during day one of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Norman’s own, Vince Gill, is returning home, to The Cove at River Spirit on May 29:

If you’re part of Vince Gill’s Fan Club, there’s a presale starting Wednesday, March 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, March 27 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m.