And Just Like Cat... Sarah Jessica Parker adopts Carrie Bradshaw's kitty

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

By George Costantino

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she and husband Matthew Broderick have adopted Carrie Bradshaw's And Just Like That... cat, who plays Shoe on the Max series.

"His off-camera name is Lotus. He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumanesociety," Parker shared in the post, along with a series of pics and videos of the new cuddly kitty. "Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Rémy and Smila who we adopted in May 2022."

"If he looks familiar, that's because he is," the post concluded.

The Sex and the City sequel wrapped up its second season August 24 with an episode that featured the long-awaited return of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones character.

And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season, though filming is currently on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers' Guild strikes.

