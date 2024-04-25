K95.5 has your pre-sale code for Born & Raised Festival

Break out the boots and celebrate your roots!

Born & Raised Fest is returning to Pryor, OK with a boot-stomping lineup of artists including Cody Johnson, Hank Williams Jr., Koe Wetzel, Dwight Yoakam, Midland and 30+ more of your favorite country artists!

We’re looking to help you party from dawn to dusk with these artists on September 13-15, 2024, by offering up a pre-sale code to get your tickets TODAY starting at just $10 or 10% down!

Use code, BORNRADIO, when purchasing your tickets here until 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26!